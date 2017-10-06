Related Program: 
Park Playhouse Presents Always ... Patsy Cline At The Cohoes Music Hall

The Park Playhouse is presenting a production of Always... Patsy Cline at the Cohoes Music Hall through October 15th.

The show is based on the true story of Patsy Cline's friendship with Houston housewife Louise Seger. The relationship, which began as fan worship evolved into one of mutual respect. It is the kind of relationship that many fans would like to have with their heroes. 

The show combines humor, sadness and reality. It offers fans who remember Cline while she was alive a chance to look back, while giving new fans an idea of what seeing her was like and what she meant to her original fans.

Joining us this morning is the Producing Artistic Director of the Park Playhouse, Owen Smith and Chuck Kraus who directed the production. 

