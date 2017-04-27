Related Program: 
Partners In Policymaking Offers Lobbying Course For Those Affected By Disabilities

Getting the attention of elected officials is not always easy, especially for those without an organized and well-funded lobbying effort. That is especially true for people with development disabilities, their families and supporters, but an online course is being offered to teach those skills. 

The New York State Partners in Policymaking is offering the course along with Cornell University and Starbridge Inc. of Rochester. Carol Blessing, program director with Partners in Policymaking, spoke with WAMC News about the effort. 

Click here for more information on the course, which has a deadline registration of May 5. 

development disabilities
Disabilities

