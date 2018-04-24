Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Patti LuPone At NYSWI And Proctors This Week

By 1 hour ago

Broadway legend Patti LuPone will appear at two events in the Capital Region this week. 

On Thursday, April 26 she will join Joe Donahue in a Creative Life conversation about Ms. LuPone’s career and devotion to the arts and high standards therein. The conversation will take place at Page Hall on UAlbany's downtown campus at 7 p.m. The Creative Life series is a major arts initiative of the New York State Writers Institute, UAlbany Performing Arts Center and University Art Museum in conjunction with WAMC Northeast Public Radio.

On Friday, April 27, Ms. LuPone will perform "Don't Monkey With Broadway" at Proctors in Schenectady at 8 p.m. "Don’t Monkey with Broadway" features music by the likes of Richard Rodgers, Lorenz Hart, Jule Styne, Stephen Schwartz, Charles Strouse, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter and Irving Berlin.

LuPone most recently starred on Broadway in the musical "War Paint," for which she received Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for Best Actress in a Musical, and will be returning to London's West End stage in Marianne Elliot's new production of the Stephen Sondheim-George Furth musical "Company" later this year.

LuPone is a two-time Tony Award winner for her performances as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway revival of the musical "Gypsy" and for her now legendary performance in the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's "Evita."

