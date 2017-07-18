Related Program: 
Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano 34 minutes ago
Midday Weather Summary for Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 4 hours ago
NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

A mix of sun and clouds, warm and humid today with scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly south of I-90.  Highs in the mid 80's.

Mostly cloudy and muggy tonight. Lows in the upper 60's.

Hazy sun, hot and humid tomorrow.  Highs near 90.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Cainao Jul 17, 2017
Midday Weather Summary for Monday, July 17, 2017.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 14, 2017
Midday Weather Summary for Friday, July 14, 2017.

Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 13, 2017
Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano Jul 13, 2017
NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Morning showers and storms, then partly sunny and humid today with the chance of a scattered showers and thunderstorms again this afternoon.  Highs in the lower 80's.

Mostly cloudy with a passing showers and storms tonight. Lows in the lower 60's.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Highs in the mid 70's.