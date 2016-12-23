Related Program: Midday Magazine Paul Caiano's Midday Weather Forecast By Ian Pickus • 20 hours ago Related Program: Midday Magazine TweetShareGoogle+Email WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:33 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the midday weather summary for Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. Tags: paul caianoTweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread. Related Content Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Dec 23, 2016 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:45 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds today. High near 40. Increasing clouds tonight. Low in the upper 20's. Some early morning minor light snow or freezing rain tomorrow, then mostly cloudy with rain showers from mid-morning into the early afternoon. High in the lower 40's. Paul Caiano's Midday Forecast By Paul Caiano • Dec 22, 2016 WNYT Listen Listening... / 5:44 Newschannel 13 meteorologist Paul Caiano delivers the Midday Weather Summary for Thursday, December 22, 2016. Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Dec 22, 2016 WNYT Listen Listening... / 7:11 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Early morning light snow, then mostly cloudy with a few light rain or snow showers today. High in the upper 30's. Becoming partly cloudy tonight. Low in the mid 20's. A mix of sun and clouds tomorrow. High near 40. Meteorologist Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • Dec 21, 2016 WNYT Listen Listening... / 6:37 Here's NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A mix of sun and clouds today. High in the mid 30's. Increasing clouds with a chance of light snow late tonight, especially north of I-90. In these locations, a dusting up to 1 inch possible by sunrise. Low in the mid to upper 20's. Mostly cloudy with a few light rain or snow showers tomorrow. High in the upper 30's.