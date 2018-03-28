'Phenomenal' Changes Seen For Springfield's Economy

Listen to the interview with Kevin Kennedy

Big changes are expected in Springfield, Massachusetts beginning later this year.

Fueled by the opening of a new casino this fall, the addition of more than a dozen daily commuter trains from Connecticut starting in May, and other attractions anticipated to bring 10 million people to the city annually.

It is a big economic opportunity that was stressed in a presentation to more than 200 business and community leaders Tuesday night in the CityStage theater.

Springfield Chief Economic Officer Kevin Kennedy gave the presentation titled: “The New Springfield: Now Arriving.”

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kennedy.