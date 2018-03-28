Related Program: 
'Phenomenal' Changes Seen For Springfield's Economy

The cover page of the latest economic development presentation from the city of Springfield, MA. It touts $3.76 billion in public and private investments since 2011.

   Big changes are expected in Springfield, Massachusetts beginning later this year.

  Fueled by the opening of a new casino this fall, the addition of more than a dozen daily commuter trains from Connecticut starting in May, and other attractions anticipated to bring 10 million people to the city annually.

   It is a big economic opportunity that was stressed in a presentation to more than 200 business and community leaders Tuesday night in the CityStage theater. 

  Springfield Chief Economic Officer Kevin Kennedy gave the presentation titled: “The New Springfield: Now Arriving.”

  WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Kennedy.

Related Content

MassMutual To Add 1,500 Jobs In Springfield, Build New Office In Boston

By Feb 9, 2018

     The Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company is planning a major expansion in its home city and state. The state is offering a generous financial incentive for the company to consolidate its operations in Massachusetts. 

Big Y Announces Springfield Distribution Center Expansion As Prelude To More Supermarkets

By Feb 23, 2018
submitted photo

    A long-time Massachusetts-based company has big expansion plans.

   Big Y Foods announced a $35 million project Friday to double the size of its distribution center in Springfield and create 32 new full-time jobs.

     The new 425,000-square foot warehouse – roughly the size of 10 football fields – will provide the capacity for the company to build 20 new supermarkets in the region over the next two decades, according to Big Y President Charles D’Amour.

Production Expected To Begin Soon At New Rail Car Factory

By Mar 17, 2018
Interior of the CRRC rail car factory in Springfield
WAMC

Production is expected to start soon at the largest factory built in western Massachusetts in generations – the CRRC rail car manufacturing complex in Springfield. 

PVTA Begins Operating Buses At Springfield's Union Station

By Jun 26, 2017
The PVTA is using 17 bus bays at Union Station for 19 routes. There area real-time arrival and departure signs at each of the bus berths.
WAMC

The newest transportation hub in western Massachusetts is drawing rave reviews from people using it for the first time today.  Springfield’s Union Station reopened after 44 years following a $95 million restoration. 

Councilors Endorse Funds To Tell A 'Good Story' About Springfield

By Mar 21, 2018
Western Mass Politics and Insight

     A key committee of the city council in Springfield, Massachusetts has endorsed spending taxpayers’ dollars on a marketing campaign intended to highlight the city’s assets.

New State Funding For Initiative That Uses Online Portal To Assist Job Seekers

By Mar 6, 2018

      Despite the existence of a number of workforce development programs, Springfield continues to have one of the highest poverty rates and lowest worker participation rates of any city in Massachusetts.

Report Details Billions Spent On Development In Springfield

By Nov 23, 2016
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno on stage
WAMC

       In an updated report, city officials in Springfield, Massachusetts are highlighting more than $3.3 billion in development projects over the last five years. 