Pittsfield City Councilor Backs DA Challenger

Pittsfield City Councilor Helen Moon is backing the challenger to the new Berkshire District Attorney.

Great Barrington Attorney Andrea Harrington announced on March 21st that she plans to challenge newly-installed DA Paul Caccaviello this fall. Both are Democrats. Harrington has already won the support of Pittsfield City Councilor Helen Moon.

“Do you work in a role that only strengthens a system that you don’t believe in, or do you fight against that, and I think that’s what she’s been doing for her career,” said Moon.

Moon echoed the complaints of some in the county that Caccaviello’s appointment on the heels of an abrupt retirement by former DA David Capeless creates an unfair advantage in the election. Primary day is September 4th.