Pittsfield Establishes July 4th Cooling Station Downtown

By 2 hours ago
  • The Ralph J. Froio Senior Center will act as as cooling station this 4th of July.
    Josh Landes

The city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts has designated a cooling station for residents celebrating Independence Day downtown. 

Roberta McCulloch-Dews, Director of Administrative Services at the Mayor’s Office, says Pittsfield city is prepared for high temperatures this Independence Day.

“The Ralph Froio Senior Center at 330 North Street will serve as a cooling shelter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” she told WAMC.

10 a.m. is also the scheduled time for the beginning of Pittsfield’s 4th of July Parade, which kicks off on South Street. Its theme is "Moments That Made America,” and it ends at Wahconah Park.

Tags: 
pittsfield

