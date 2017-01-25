Pittsfield Man Shot After Fleeing Police

A Pittsfield man is in stable condition after being shot by a city police officer when he took officers on a chase throughout the western Massachusetts city. 

The Berkshire District Attorney’s office says 55 year-old Mark Marauszwski struck Pittsfield Police Officer David Hallas with his vehicle door after Hallas stopped the vehicle around 9 o’clock Wednesday morning.  Marauszwski then sped away. Other officers joined Hallas in the pursuit into Springside Park. The DA’s office says Marauszwski then drove at Officer Mark Streit, who was out of his patrol car. Streit fired three shots – two hit the vehicle and the third hit Marauszwski.

Officers treated the victim at the scene. Marauszwski was then taken to Berkshire Medical Center where he is in police custody. He is under arrest for various offenses including two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and failure to stop for a police officer.  

