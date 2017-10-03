Related Program: 
Midday Magazine

Pittsfield Mayor: Momentum Builds For Berkshire Innovation Center

By 2 hours ago
  • William Stanley Business Park
    Jim Levulis / WAMC

Lawmakers in Pittsfield, Massachusetts hope that the city council’s allocation of $1 million to help close the funding gap for the nascent Berkshire Innovation Center will spark momentum for the decade-old project. WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief JD Allen sat down with Mayor Linda Tyer to discuss a plan for the non-profit to take responsibility for its own lease, construction and ownership of the center.

Tyer says once the Berkshire Innovation Center secures a steady operating fund, the non-profit expects it would be at least 18 months before doors open.

Tags: 
Berkshire Innovation Center
Mayor Linda Tyer

