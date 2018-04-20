Pittsfield Mayor To Reintroduce Wastewater Plant Upgrade Plan

By Josh Landes 23 minutes ago
  • Pittsfield City Hall
    Taken and uploaded by ToddC4176 at en.wikipedia.org

Mayor Linda Tyer plans to reintroduce a controversial plan to upgrade Pittsfield’s wastewater plant at the next city council meeting.

The $74 million plan to meet EPA specifications failed to get the majority it needed to pass February 27th. Tyer plans to resubmit it Tuesday night, pointing to a recent meeting with regional EPA head Alexandra Dunn as evidence that the city must act.

“If the city chooses not to, EPA’s prepared to take necessary enforcement to insure compliance,” said Tyer.

The council is expected to vote on the matter Tuesday.

