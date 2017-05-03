Pittsfield Police Make Arrest Following Assaults

One day after urging vigilance among women who walk in the city following a spate of assaults, Pittsfield Police have made an arrest.

Police said Wednesday Edward Jennings was arrested and charged with indecent assault and battery for allegedly grabbing a woman on Robbins Ave near the Christian Center on Tuesday.

Police say it is unclear if Jennings was involved in other assaults in recent weeks.

Four total assaults have been reported to Pittsfield Police. The Detective Bureau is continuing to investigate, and Pittsfield Police have stepped up patrols downtown.