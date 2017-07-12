Pittsfield Police Office Arraigned On Misconduct Charges

A Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officer was arraigned Wednesday for alleged misconduct while off-duty last year. 

According to the department, Pittsfield Police Officer Michael McHugh was arraigned Wednesday for alleged misconduct while off-duty July 4th, 2016.

The Pittsfield Police Department opened an Internal Affairs investigation in August 2016, and then the Detective Bureau began a criminal investigation. McHugh was arraigned on charges stemming from the investigation.

McHugh will remain on paid administrative leave as he awaits the outcome of the required Civil Service processes. He’s been on the force 18 years.

Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn says all acts of alleged misconduct are taken seriously and warrant the appropriate response.

