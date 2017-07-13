Pittsfield Police Officer Was Arraigned On Assault Charges

By 20 minutes ago
More details about the assault charges against a Pittsfield, Massachusetts police officer have been made public. 

According to the department, Pittsfield Police Officer Michael McHugh was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a 54-year-old man with a dangerous weapon on July 4th, 2016 while off-duty.

It’s also alleged that he falsified a report about the assault two days later, and misled a fellow police officer.

McHugh was released on his own recognizance. He will remain on paid administrative leave as he awaits the outcome of required Civil Service processes. McHugh’s been on the force 18 years.

Pittsfield Police Department

