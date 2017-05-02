Pittsfield Police Urge Vigiliance After Assaults

Pittsfield’s Police Department is asking residents and visitors to be vigilant when walking alone – because there have been numerous reports of women being groped in the Western Massachusetts city.

Four assaults have been reported to Pittsfield Police in recent weeks. The latest was last Thursday by a 19-year-old woman who says she was approached from behind and groped by a man.

Police say she was walking on South Street near the Colonial Theatre when the clean-shaven white male with dark brown hair and a scrawny build assaulted her.

Police have not been able to find him. The Detective Bureau is investigating the incident and Pittsfield Police have stepped up patrols downtown.