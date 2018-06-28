Pittsfield Politician Backs Berkshire Museum Through Leadership Change

Pittsfield Democratic State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier says she stands by the Berkshire Museum following the resignation of Executive Director Van Shields Thursday. Shields joined the museum in 2011.

Farley-Bouvier told WAMC that her support of the museum through its controversial art sale has not wavered and the board’s choice of David Ellis as interim director validates her stance.

“His vast experience in museums that are so engaged with the community that they’re in is going to put him in a great positon to take the Berkshire Museum to its next step,” said Farley-Bouvier.

She says Ellis will usher in a new era at the Museum as it continues to pursue its fundraising goal of $55 million in sales from its collection.