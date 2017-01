Linda Tyer is scheduled to be sworn in as mayor of Pittsfield in January after defeating two-term incumbent Dan Bianchi by nearly 20 points last week. The current City Clerk will step into the first four-year mayoral term in the city due to a charter change. Tyer sat down with WAMC’s Berkshire Bureau Chief Jim Levulis to talk about her top initiatives as she takes over the corner office.

In part two of the interview, the Tyer explains how she wants to restructure city government and shares her views on some topics that have local and regional implications.