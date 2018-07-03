Pittsfield Suns Promise Biggest July 4th Firework Display In The Berkshires

By Josh Landes 30 minutes ago
  • The Pittsfield Suns at practice.
    The Pittsfield Suns at practice.
    Josh Landes

The Pittsfield Suns’ baseball game Wednesday night is the opening act for the biggest fireworks display in Berkshire County.

The 12-15 Suns face the 15-12 Brockton Rox at Wahconah Park at 6:30 p.m. in a Futures League matchup of college students from around the country.

Suns General Manager Kristen Huss is expecting 5,000 fans for a night that will be capped off with a massive fireworks display.

“This is just the one that we spend the most resources, and it’s just the biggest show we have all year.”

Box seats for the game are already sold out. For more WAMC coverage of baseball in the Berkshires, click here.

Tags: 
pittsfield suns
Baseball

Related Content

College Players Gather As Pittsfield Suns Kick Off Season

By May 30, 2018
Josh Landes

Tonight, the Pittsfield Suns take on the Brockton Rox at Wahconah Park in their first game of the season. College baseball players from all over New England are in town for the summer.

Adams Native On Roster As SteepleCats Kick Off North Adams Summer Baseball Season

By Jun 8, 2018
https://explorenorthadams.com/item/noel-field-athletic-complex/

It’s baseball season in North Adams, Massachusetts.

Keith Hernandez Reflects On Difficult Days In Baseball In New Memoir

By May 16, 2018
The cover of Keith Hernandez's memoir.

Keith Hernandez is a former National League MVP, batting champion, two-time World Series champ, and a beloved New York Met — both on the field and in the broadcast booth. As we found out this spring, he's also pretty good on Twitter. His new book is called “I’m Keith Hernandez,” an account of his early years before the ’82 Cards and the ’86 Mets.  We talked about Hernandez’s childhood, the 2018 Mets, and how the sport is changing. 