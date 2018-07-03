Pittsfield Suns Promise Biggest July 4th Firework Display In The Berkshires

The Pittsfield Suns’ baseball game Wednesday night is the opening act for the biggest fireworks display in Berkshire County.

The 12-15 Suns face the 15-12 Brockton Rox at Wahconah Park at 6:30 p.m. in a Futures League matchup of college students from around the country.

Suns General Manager Kristen Huss is expecting 5,000 fans for a night that will be capped off with a massive fireworks display.

“This is just the one that we spend the most resources, and it’s just the biggest show we have all year.”

Box seats for the game are already sold out. For more WAMC coverage of baseball in the Berkshires, click here.