Pittsfield Will Host MassDEP Office For The Next Three Years

By 1 hour ago
  • City of Pittsfield

Massachusetts’ Western Region Municipal Assistance Coordinator’s office will be stationed in Pittsfield for the next three years.

The Pittsfield City Council recently accepted a $72,000 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection to host its Western Region Municipal Assistance Coordinator’s office. 

The office will assist 100 communities in the region with recycling, composting and household hazardous waste disposal.

The assistance coordinator will be based in the city’s Department of Public Services. The partnership could be extended for an additional three years upon approval of another grant. 

Western Region Municipal Assistance Coordinator
city of pittsfield

