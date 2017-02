The sixth annual 10x10 Upstreet Arts Festival is running through this weekend in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Incorporating numerous cultural organizations, the festival features more than 50 music, theater, art, dance and fitness events organized by Pittsfield’s cultural development office and Barrington Stage Company.

WAMC spoke with Julianne Boyd, artistic director of Barrington Stage, about the downtown festival.

The festival runs through Sunday, February 26.

Click here for more information.