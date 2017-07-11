Pittsfield's Metered Parking Revenue Fall Short

Pittsfield’s new metered parking program isn’t living up to expectations.

The city expected to have more than $62,000 in revenue by July, but generated only $20,000 from its metered parking program, which started in January.

The city can still expand the program’s hours of operation and hike up prices to make up for the lackluster revenue.

Revenue from tickets is up so far this year – netting $184,000, which is significantly more than all of last year.

iBerkshires reports Pittsfield could end up borrowing more money to keep the program running – especially as more spaces become available downtown.