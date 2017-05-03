To Pixar And Beyond By Lawrence Levy

Tomorrow at 11 a.m., Images Cinema in Williamstown, MA will present a screening of the 1982 Rankin and Bass animated film - The Last Unicorn.

It tells the story of The Unicorn, believing she is the last of her kind, leaving the forest where she lives in an attempt to find others. Along the way she is kidnapped by Mommy Fortuna, freed by the bumbling magician, Schmendrick - and then re-imprisoned by him when he turns her into a human in an effort to save her. Adored by everyone she meets including the brave and sad Molly Grue, the miserable King Haggard and his adopted son, the valiant Prince Lir - she must fight The Red Bull and return home.

The screenplay is by Peter S. Beagle based on his 1968 novel of the same name. Peter has been touring with the film for a few years, meeting fans and being celebrated for his most celebrated work. The Last Unicorn has also been adapted into a beautiful graphic novel.

The film boasts the voice talents of Alan Arkin, Jeff Bridges, Mia Farrow, Angela Lansbury, Christopher Lee and music by Jimmy Webb, performed by America. The Last Unicorn is one of those pedestal films for fantasy fans and 80s kids.

Peter Beagle will introduce the film tomorrow in Williamstown and participate in a Q&A and signing afterward.