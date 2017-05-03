Related Program: 
The Roundtable

To Pixar And Beyond By Lawrence Levy

After Steve Jobs was unceremoniously dismissed from Apple, he turned his attention to a little-known graphics art company that he owned called Pixar. 

One day, out of the blue, Jobs called Lawrence Levy, a Harvard-trained lawyer and Silicon Valley executive to whom he had never spoken before, in the hope of persuading Levy to help him get Pixar on the right track.

What Levy found in Pixar was a company on the verge of failure. To Pixar and Beyond is the extraordinary story of what happened next.

Hanna-Barbera: The Architects Of Saturday Morning At The Norman Rockwell Museum

By Nov 11, 2016

Before the rise of basic cable, Saturday mornings for many children in America were spent watching cartoons on one of three available television channels. From 1958 through the 1980s, a majority of those cartoons bore the Hanna-Barbera imprint. Creating scores of popular series such as The Flintstones, The Jetsons, Jonny Quest, Scooby-Doo, Super Friends, and The Smurfs, Hanna-Barbera was an animation powerhouse.

Hanna-Barbera: The Architects of Saturday Morning is the first museum exhibition on the world’s most successful animation partnership. It opens tomorrow at the Norman Rockwell Museum and runs through May 29th.

Roger Ross Williams And Life, Animated

By Jun 1, 2016
Illustration - Owen Suskind talking to a puppet of Iago from Aladdin

  The documentary feature film, Life, Animated, will be The Berkshire International Film Festival’s opening night film in Pittsfield, MA at The Beacon Theatre on Friday, June 3rd at 7pm.

Life, Animated tells the story of how Owen Suskind, who is autistic, found a pathway through Disney animation to language and a framework for making sense of the world. This emotional coming-of-age story follows Owen as he graduates to adulthood and takes his first steps toward independence. Owen’s father, Ron Suskind, wrote a book of the same name to tell his family’s story of losing Owen.

The film interweaves classic Disney sequences with verite scenes from Owen’s life, the film explores how identification and empathy with characters like Simba, Jafar, and Ariel forge a conduit for him to understand his feelings and interpret reality.

Life, Animated won the Directing Award for a U.S. Documentary at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and director, Roger Ross Williams, join us now. Roger Ross Williams is an Academy Award winning documentarian -- winning in 2010 for the Documentary Short Subject, Music by Prudence.

Rob Edelman: Anomalisa, Inside Out, Moomins - Animation

By Rob Edelman Jan 4, 2016

These days, animated films are especially popular among younger audiences, and so it is no surprise that movie theaters are flooded with a range of feature-length cartoons. But not all animated works are fashioned for young children. In fact, two of the very best not only are clever and challenging and way beyond the reach of grade schoolers, but they fit right in on any cineaste’s ten-best films list for the just-concluded year.

'The Last Unicorn' Screening Tour At Images Cinema In Williamstown

By May 8, 2015

  Tomorrow at 11 a.m., Images Cinema in Williamstown, MA will present a screening of the 1982 Rankin and Bass animated film - The Last Unicorn.

It tells the story of The Unicorn, believing she is the last of her kind, leaving the forest where she lives in an attempt to find others. Along the way she is kidnapped by Mommy Fortuna, freed by the bumbling magician, Schmendrick - and then re-imprisoned by him when he turns her into a human in an effort to save her. Adored by everyone she meets including the brave and sad Molly Grue, the miserable King Haggard and his adopted son, the valiant Prince Lir - she must fight The Red Bull and return home.

The screenplay is by Peter S. Beagle based on his 1968 novel of the same name. Peter has been touring with the film for a few years, meeting fans and being celebrated for his most celebrated work. The Last Unicorn has also been adapted into a beautiful graphic novel.

The film boasts the voice talents of Alan Arkin, Jeff Bridges, Mia Farrow, Angela Lansbury, Christopher Lee and music by Jimmy Webb, performed by America. The Last Unicorn is one of those pedestal films for fantasy fans and 80s kids.

Peter Beagle will introduce the film tomorrow in Williamstown and participate in a Q&A and signing afterward.

Stephen Lang And "The Wheatfield" At The Crandall Theatre

By Dec 12, 2013

    Stephen Lang is a Tony Award-nominated American actor and playwright who is also well known for his film work - including his roles as George E. Pickett in Gettysburg, Stonewall Jackson in Gods and Generals, Colonel Quaritch in Avatar and many others.

This Sunday at 4pm The Chatham Film Club and the Columbia County Historical Society present an exciting combination of theater, film and music that tells the story of the Battle of Gettysburg through the eyes of Union officer and Medal of Honor Winner James Jackson Purman.

The program features a one man show written and performed by Stephen Lang, original music composed by Robert Kessler and performed by virtuoso double-bassist Timothy Cobb, and the a screening of the short film The Wheatfield, written and performed by Lang, and directed by filmmakers, Alexander and Adrian Smith. The program is hosted by historian Harold Holzer.