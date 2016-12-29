Related Program: 
Planned Parenthood Donations Jump In Northern New England

An official with the Planned Parenthood Chapter that serves Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine says the organization received a large boost in donations following the presidential election.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England's Jill Krowinski, the outgoing vice president of education and Vermont community affairs, says about 600 donations were given in honor of Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

The northern New England donations follow a national trend since the election of tens of thousands of donations to Planned Parenthood in Pence's name. As a congressman and governor of Indiana, Pence has advocated for eliminating the group's federal funding and restricting abortion rights.

Krowinski told Vermont Public Radio the increase may be a record for the organization. Krowinski didn't say how much the organization has raised in total post-election.

