Vox Pop

Planning For College 1/4/17

Vox Pop

With most schools on winter break right now, certified educational planner Lynell Engelmyer is in the studio this afternoon to talk about planning for college.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a plan to offer free tuition at New York public colleges to eligible residents yesterday. Cuomo's plan would provide free tuition to a State University of New York or City University of New York college, including two-year community colleges, for residents whose families earn less than $125,000. Cuomo's proposal would have the program starting this fall. The governor's plan would require approval by the Legislature. New York has the nation's largest public university system, with 440,000 students spread among 64 campuses across the state.

Have a question about preparing for college? Give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. You can also email your questions to voxpop@wamc.org

