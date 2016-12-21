Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

Plant Expansion Will Mean More Jobs In Western Massachusetts

By 16 hours ago
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report
  • U.S. Tsubaki will build a 100,000-sq-foot addition to its factory in Chicopee, Ma. that will create 35 new manufacturing jobs.
    U.S. Tsubaki will build a 100,000-sq-foot addition to its factory in Chicopee, Ma. that will create 35 new manufacturing jobs.
    WAMC

New jobs will be coming to western Massachusetts with the expansion of an automotive parts manufacturer in Chicopee.

U.S. Tsubaki is constructing a 100,000-square-foot addition to its manufacturing plant at the Westover Industrial Park. The $12 million expansion will add a new production line that will create 35 jobs.

Jay Ash, Massachusetts Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, said manufacturing is seeing a revival in Massachusetts.

"We're encouraged by the discussions that local leaders have on manufacturing," said Ash. " There was a time when manufacturing was not looked on with the same desire as it is now."

In Springfield, Chinese rail car manufacturer CRRC is building a 204,000-square-foot factory that will employ 150 people.

Ash, the Baker administration’s top economic official, said a $1 billion stimulus bill passed by the legislature this year gives the administration “tools” it needs, including workforce training and financial incentives.

" Businesses are seeing that we have the talent and the connections to everywhere they need to be, so manufacturers are responding well to what Massachusetts has to offer," said Ash.

To entice U.S. Tsubaki to expand in Chicopee, the city approved a 10-year property tax abatement worth almost $250,000 and the state’s Economic Assistance Coordinating Council approved $525,000 in tax credits.  As a result, U.S. Tsubaki agreed to create at least 35 new jobs and retain 348 existing ones.

The Japanese-headquartered company had looked at other sites in Tennessee and Mexico for the new production line.

State Rep. Joseph Wagner, speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony, said the expansion project would not have been possible if not for cooperation between a Democratic state legislature and a Republican governor and between the state and local governments.

" Before the president-elect, Donald Trump, encouraged Carrier not to relocate to Mexico, Richard Kos, the mayor of Chicopee, was ahead of that curve and encouraged U.S. Tsubaki not to leave and go to Mexico, but to expand here in Chicopee," said Wagner.

Mayor Richard Kos said the city’s business climate is very competitive because of low taxes and low electricity costs.

" But as I've said on numerous times, another resource was extremely important and that was the human resource," said Kos.  " The productively and ability of the workers here in Chicopee and Western Massachusetts to get the job done in a way that made it worthwhile for U.S. Tsubaki to make that board decision in Japan to choose us over Tennessee and Mexico."

Dan Butterfield, president of U.S. Tsubaki said the company makes automotive timing chains for most of the major car companies.

" We do full manufacturing here ( in Chicopee) from raw material through assembly," explained Butterfield.

The expansion in Chicopee will result in more manufacturing space, a laboratory, and more office space.

Tags: 
U.S. Tsubaki
Massachusetts manufacturing
western massachusetts economy
Springfield rail car factory

Related Content

Auto Parts Maker To Add Jobs In Western Mass. Expansion

By Apr 13, 2016

A Japanese automobile parts manufacturer will expand a facility in western Massachusetts rather than move jobs to Mexico.

U.S. Tsubaki will spend at least $12 million to increase the size of its manufacturing plant in Chicopee by more than a third, keeping almost 350 people working in the region, and adding 35 new jobs.  Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos, who made the announcement Wednesday, said the company had considered expanding in Tennessee or Mexico.

Officials,Ironworkers Celebrate Train Car Factory Construction Milestone

By Aug 25, 2016
WAMC

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker was in Springfield today to mark a major milestone in the construction of a $95 million rail car factory.

Massachusetts Announces Funds To Train Machinists

By Dec 15, 2014
WAMC

The Patrick administration today announced more funding to help strengthen the advanced manufacturing industry in Massachusetts.

       Massachusetts will distribute $1.5 million to be shared by five regional workforce development agencies across the state to help recruit and train 280 unemployed or underemployed people for careers in precision manufacturing.    A vocational high school in western Massachusetts will get $400,000 to equip its machine shop with state of the art equipment.         