Plattsburgh Police Create Safe Zone For Local Internet Sales

Plattsburgh City Police have created an “Internet Exchange Safe Zone” for people exchanging goods purchased via social media or websites.

Acting Police Chief Mike Branch noted that small items are often sold at a buyer’s home and “…inviting unknown persons into your home or dealing with a group of people alone could result in unintended or harmful consequences.”

The lot is monitored 24 hours a day.