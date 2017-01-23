Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Plattsburgh Police Create Safe Zone For Local Internet Sales

By 3 minutes ago
Related Program: 
All Things Considered
  • Internet Exchange Safety Zone sign
    Plattsburgh City Police

Plattsburgh City Police have created an “Internet Exchange Safe Zone” for people exchanging goods purchased via social media or websites.

The Plattsburgh Police Department has designated a portion of its parking lot as a secure location for people to exchange web-based purchases.

Acting Police Chief Mike Branch noted that small items are often sold at a buyer’s home and  “…inviting unknown persons into your home or dealing with a group of people alone could result in unintended or harmful consequences.”  

The lot is monitored 24 hours a day.

Tags: 
Internet Sales
Internet Exchange Safe Zone
Internet Exchange Zone
Plattsburgh City Police