Plattsburgh Sues Plattsburgh

By 1 hour ago
  • Plattsburgh City Hall
    Plattsburgh City Hall
    WAMC Photo

The city of Plattsburgh has initiated legal action against the adjacent Town of Plattsburgh.

Mayor Colin Read believes his city has been “…deprived… of its rightful share of proceeds…” from a revenue sharing agreement with the town dating back to the 1990’s. 

The issue first arose in mid-December when the mayor and a city councilor were caught on an open microphone discussing whether the town was being “duplicitous.” 

According to a press release issued Tuesday, analysis by a legal firm hired by the city has led to a “greater reason to believe” the town owes the city substantial amounts of money. 

