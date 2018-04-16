Play With Berkshire Roots Wins Pulitzer

A play that premiered in the Berkshires has won a Pulitzer Prize.

Martyna Majok’s Cost Of Living has won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for drama. Her work premiered at the 2016 Williamstown Theater Festival before moving to the Manhattan Theatre Club in June 2017.

Mandy Greenfield is Williamstown’s artistic director.

“She’s someone who’s very concerned with the interior lives of women, of immigrant women, of underrepresented voice,” said Greenfield.

The drama follows four people from varied backgrounds who find ways to communicate despite their differences. The awards will be presented at Columbia University in New York City in late May. Majok is in line for a cash prize of $15,000.