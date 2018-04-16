Play With Berkshire Roots Wins Pulitzer

By Josh Landes 1 hour ago
  • http://wtfestival.org

A play that premiered in the Berkshires has won a Pulitzer Prize. 

Martyna Majok’s Cost Of Living has won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for drama. Her work premiered at the 2016 Williamstown Theater Festival before moving to the Manhattan Theatre Club in June 2017.

Mandy Greenfield is Williamstown’s artistic director. 

“She’s someone who’s very concerned with the interior lives of women, of immigrant women, of underrepresented voice,” said Greenfield.

The drama follows four people from varied backgrounds who find ways to communicate despite their differences. The awards will be presented at Columbia University in New York City in late May. Majok is in line for a cash prize of $15,000.

williamstown theatre festival

"Blood Play" at Williamstown Theatre Festival

By Aug 13, 2013

    

    Blood Play is the final show on the Nikos Stage at The Williamstown Theatre Festival this season. The show is created by The Debate Society - a Brooklyn based company that creates new plays through the collaboration of Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, and Oliver Butler.

The Debate Society was awarded a “Village Voice Best of Award” for “Best Argument for Devised Theater - 2010” and the trio of theatre artists are 2011 Sundance Institute Fellows.

Lonny Price Directs A Legendary Romance At Williamstown

By Aug 7, 2017
Sarah LaDuke and Lonny Price
Joe Donahue

The third Main Stage production of the Williamstown Theatre Festival’s 2017 season is A Legendary Romance. Written by Timothy Prager and Geoff Morrow and starring Jeff McCarthy and Lora Lee Gayer, A Legendary Romance is directed by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee, Lonny Price.

Price played Charley in the ill-fated original production of Merrily We Roll Along on Broadway -- an experience which he has lately translated into an acclaimed documentary film The Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened (which is now available to stream on Netflix).

He’s an award winning director who helmed the recent Broadway revival of Sunset Boulevard starring Glenn Close. Other directorial credits include Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill starring Audra McDonald -- which is running in London this summer -- and episodes of the television programs 2 Broke Girls and Desperate Housewives and the screen-via-stage favorites Great Performances and Live from Lincoln Center. He’s also a writer and was nominated for a Tony Award in 2001 for the book of A Class Act. As an actor he has a number of theatrical credits after Merrily and several films, including The Muppets Take Manhattan and Dirty Dancing.

A Legendary Romance At The Williamstown Theatre Festival

By Aug 7, 2017
Jeff McCarthy, Sarah LaDuke, Geoff Morrow, Cody Owen Stine
Photo: Joe Donahue / Artwork by Ligature Creative


  The new musical, A Legendary Romance is The Williamstown Theatre Festival’s third and final Main Stage show this season. The show will run in Williamstown August 3rd through the 20th.  

With a book by Timothy Prager and Music and lyrics by Geoff Morrow, A Legendary Romance is directed by Emmy Award winner and Tony Award nominee Lonny Price and stars Jeff McCarthy as Joseph Lindy - a filmmaker blacklisted by the House Un-American Activities Committee and struggling to restore his personal and professional legacy.

For a preview of the production, we were joined at The Linda by Jeff McCarthy who plays Joseph Lindy, Geoff Morrow, and, playing piano, Cody Owen Stine - Associate Music Director for A Legendary Romance and WTF’s Cabaret Director.