Plunkett Elementary Is Now Hoosac Valley Elementary

The Adams-Cheshire Regional School Committee has changed the name of its elementary school.

C.T. Plunkett Elementary is now the Hoosac Valley Elementary School.

The Adams-Cheshire Regional School Committee voted in March to shutter Cheshire Elementary School.

Students will go to Hoosac Valley Elementary School in Adams instead, which will house prekindergarten through third grade and is expected to hold about 425 students.

The school closing prompted Cheshire voters to reject the school district budget. The town is holding a special meeting on July 17th try to pass an unchanged budget.