Listen With The Lights On

Podcast: Listen With The Lights On

By & 1 hour ago

Listen With The Lights On, a WAMC podcast, has migrated its feed to wamcpodcasts.org/listen-with-the-lights-on. There, listeners can find all of our past episodes as well as new episodes, featuring legends and lore from Utica to Springfield and Montreal to New York City and beyond. Subscribe on your podcast app of choice, and stay tuned in the coming months for many more exciting (and terrifying) tales!

Listen With The Lights On

Tales From The Tavern: Part I

By & Feb 19, 2017

This week we bring you the first of a two-part special broadcast from our first-ever “Tales from the Tavern” live event. We hosted a two-hour panel at the Olde English Pub in Albany with special guests Maeve McEneny and Paul Nooney of the Original Albany Ghost Tour.

Tales From The Tavern: Part 2

By & Mar 13, 2017

It's part 2 of Tales from the Tavern, our live event recorded at the Olde English Pub in Albany, New York. In this episode you’ll hear us talk to live audience members about the stories from their childhood and around the region. 

Podcast: The Frear Park Demon

By & Jan 29, 2017

It's an urban legend you've probably heard before in some form. You saw it play out in a movie, or read it in a book. It's the one about the innocent couple who goes "parking" one fine summer night. They pull up to a discreet spot at the edge of a wood, a spot with a romantic reputation among locals, where the stars light the skies above and love is in the air.

Podcast: The Kitchen Apparition

By & Apr 4, 2017
Roth Hall at the Culinary Institute of America
Jessica Bloustein Marshall

Along the banks of the Hudson River, roughly halfway between New York City and Albany, lies one of the country's most famous centers of culinary learning: The Culinary Institute of America. Countless chefs have passed through its venerable Roth Hall, a signature behemoth of a building dating back to the early 1900s. Roth Hall houses a variety of classrooms, kitchens, dining rooms and administrative offices. And like many universities, it is home to its share of legends. 