Police Chief Reports Officer Resigns Before Perjury Hearing

  • Burlington Police car
    Pat Bradley/WAMC

Burlington's police chief says an officer has resigned in advance of a disciplinary hearing on a perjury allegation regarding statements he made about an October arrest for narcotics possession last fall.

Chief Brandon del Pozo said Officer Christopher Lopez, who joined the department in 2014, resigned Monday.  A hearing was scheduled Tuesday when he was to be informed of the department's intent to terminate him.

Police had removed Lopez's shield and firearm on Feb. 13, and put him on administrative leave. Two days later, del Pozo requested state police and the county attorney conduct an investigation into the fall arrest as well as 32 prior arrests Lopez made for possession of narcotics and contraband, "many of the fact patterns of which are similar."

A phone number couldn't be found for Lopez; it wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.

