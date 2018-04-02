Police: Fire In Greene County Kills Five

State police say five people are dead and one is hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in the rural Greene County hamlet of East Durham. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. Monday in a home along Route 145 in East Durham, 25 miles southwest of Albany. Photos from the scene show nothing left of the home but a charred framework. State police say the identities of the victims cannot be confirmed yet and the causes of death are pending autopsies. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

fire

