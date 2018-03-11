Police Investigate Assault Near Cornell Campus

Police say a Cornell University student was assaulted by a man who also used racial slurs.

The Ithaca Journal says the attack happened at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday near the Ivy League campus in upstate New York.

Police say two other students intervened to try to stop the assault and were also attacked.

Two of the victims were treated for their injuries at a local hospital.

Police were looking for college-age man with dirty blond hair last seen wearing a red and white baseball cap and a New England Patriots jacket.

