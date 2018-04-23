Police Investigating Shooting In Moriah

New York State Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar in northern New York over the weekend that led to the death of a man.

On Sunday evening police responded to a shooting outside the Eagle’s Club bar in Moriah.

An altercation between 30 year old Cody Cutting of Moriah and 44 year old Derek Sprague of Witherbee began inside. Cutting allegedly shot and killed Sprague in the parking lot.

Cutting has been charged with 2nd degree murder and is being held without bail.

The Plattsburgh Press Republican reports the victim was the brother of Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague. WCAX television reports the suspect is not related to Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting.

