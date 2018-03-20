Police: Student Threatened To Shoot Up Cohoes School

By 1 hour ago
  • FuGenX CDC/Flickr

Cohoes Police have traced a phone call threatening to shoot up the city’s high school Tuesday to a 15-year-old male student. 

The city says an Albany County dispatcher alerted Cohoes police around 2 p.m. that a threat was made to shoot up Cohoes High School. The school went into lockdown. Within a few minutes of arriving at the school, police traced the phone call to a student inside the building and took him into custody. He was questioned and police determined there was no credible threat. The teenager apparently implicated himself in making the phone call.

The office of Cohoes Mayor Shawn Morse released the following statement Tuesday afternoon.

"The City of Cohoes takes all threats seriously, and we train for these type of incidents in cooperation with the School District often," the statement reads. "I would like to send a special thanks to Superintendent Spring, New York State Police, City of Green Island PD, City of Watervliet PD and City of Troy PD."

Cohoes

