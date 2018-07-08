Police: Woman Struck Officer With Vehicle After Shoplifting

By 17 seconds ago

Credit Scott Davidson/Flickr

A woman who was allegedly shoplifting from an Albany County Walmart is facing charges after striking a police officer with her vehicle.

Bethlehem Police say 58-year-old Wendy Downey of Castleton was fleeing the Glenmont Walmart when she was noticed by an officer who had responded to an unrelated incident in the parking lot.

As the officer approached the woman, she entered her vehicle and struck the officer, who was later treated for a knee injury and released. The suspect faces several charges including felony counts of Assault in the Second Degree and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

Downey was remanded to Albany County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A court date has been set for Tuesday.

Tags: 
crime
shoplifting
assault
Albany County

Related Content

Albany Police Investigating Homicide In Series Of Recent Violent Incidents

By 21 hours ago
WAMC Photo by Dave Lucas

Police are asking the public for information after a man was killed and another injured in Albany early Saturday.

Additional Detained Immigrants Headed To Albany County Jail

By Jun 27, 2018
Jail cell
Flickr

Additional detained undocumented immigrants may arrive at the Albany County jail today.

So far, about three dozen immigrants detained by the federal government are being held at Albany County jail. And Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple said Wednesday morning more may be on the way.