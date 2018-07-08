Police: Woman Struck Officer With Vehicle After Shoplifting

A woman who was allegedly shoplifting from an Albany County Walmart is facing charges after striking a police officer with her vehicle.

Bethlehem Police say 58-year-old Wendy Downey of Castleton was fleeing the Glenmont Walmart when she was noticed by an officer who had responded to an unrelated incident in the parking lot.

As the officer approached the woman, she entered her vehicle and struck the officer, who was later treated for a knee injury and released. The suspect faces several charges including felony counts of Assault in the Second Degree and Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

Downey was remanded to Albany County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. A court date has been set for Tuesday.