Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Politics With U.S. Rep. John Faso 3/27/18

  • U.S. Representative John Faso
    U.S. Representative John Faso
    U.S. Representative John Faso

Congressman John Faso is in the studio today to answer questions from constituents. The Republican from New York’s 19th Congressional District was elected in 2016. His district encompasses all or parts of eleven counties in the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, Catskills and Central New York. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

Have a question for Congressman Faso? Give us a ring. We expect a ton of calls on today’s program so get yours in early. The number is 1-800-348-2551. And you can email us at voxpop@wamc.org

Tags: 
Congressman John Faso

Related Content

NY-19 Democratic Candidate Antonio Delgado Discusses The Race

By Allison Dunne Mar 2, 2018

Six Democrats and one unaffiliated candidate want the chance to unseat freshman New York Republican Congressman John Faso of the 19th District. 41-year-old Dutchess County resident Antonio Delgado, who moved back to the region last year, calls himself a Progressive Democrat. Thursday night, Delgado received the Dutchess County Democratic Committee endorsement. This is the fourth of WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne’s interviews with the candidates.

NY Rep Asks Treasury Department For Opinion On State Tax Plan

By Allison Dunne Mar 1, 2018
Donkey Hotey/Flickr

Republican New York Congressman John Faso has written to the U.S. Treasury Department. He’s asking for guidance concerning proposed tax changes in Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget. Cuomo’s proposed changes come after federal tax law capped state and local income tax deductions.

NY-19 Democratic Candidate Brian Flynn Talks About The Race

By Allison Dunne Feb 16, 2018

Six Democrats and one who is not affiliated with a party are vying for the chance to unseat freshman New York Republican Congressman John Faso of the 19th District. Democratic Greene County resident Brian Flynn joined the race in the first half of 2017. This is the third of WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne’s interviews with the candidates.

NY-19 Democratic Candidate Gareth Rhodes Discusses The Race

By Allison Dunne Feb 2, 2018

Six Democrats are vying for the chance to unseat freshman New York Republican Congressman John Faso of the 19th District. One is 29-year-old Ulster County resident Gareth Rhodes. This is the second of WAMC’s Hudson Valley Bureau Chief Allison Dunne’s interviews with the candidates.

Congressional Corner With John Faso

By Feb 2, 2018
Congressman John Faso high res

The president’s comments on Haiti and Africa are still having reverberations.

In today’s Congressional Corner, New York Republican John Faso of the 19th wraps up his conversation with WAMC’s Alan Chartock.