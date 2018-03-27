Politics With U.S. Rep. John Faso 3/27/18

Congressman John Faso is in the studio today to answer questions from constituents. The Republican from New York’s 19th Congressional District was elected in 2016. His district encompasses all or parts of eleven counties in the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, Catskills and Central New York. WAMC's Alan Chartock hosts.

Have a question for Congressman Faso? Give us a ring. We expect a ton of calls on today’s program so get yours in early. The number is 1-800-348-2551. And you can email us at voxpop@wamc.org.