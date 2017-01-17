Related Program: 
Vox Pop

Politics With U.S. Representative John Faso

Vox Pop

U.S. Representative John Faso

Congressman John Faso is in the studio today to answer questions from constituents. The Republican from New York’s 19th Congressional District started his first term in Congress earlier this month. His district encompasses all or parts of eleven counties in the Capital Region, Hudson Valley, Catskills and Central New York.

Have a question for Congressman Faso? Give us a ring. We expect a ton of calls on today’s program so get yours in early. The number is 1-800-348-2551. And you can email us at voxpop@wamc.org

Vox Pop
John Faso

