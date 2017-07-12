Poll: Cuomo Approval Numbers Tumble Amid NYC's Transit Problems

Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo's approval ratings are slipping amid transit problems in New York City.

Forty-six percent of those surveyed in a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday say they approve of Cuomo's performance, the lowest rating for the governor in the Connecticut college's polls since September 2015.

Respondents gave Cuomo low grades for New York City transit, with nearly a third awarding a "D'' or "F." The city's subway and commuter train systems have been plagued by mounting delays and breakdowns, prompting Cuomo to warn of a "summer of hell" as emergency repairs begin.

Cuomo is a possible 2020 presidential contender but Wednesday's poll indicates 55 percent of New Yorkers don't want him to run.

