Pot Shops Temporarily Banned In Springfield

Marijuana won’t be legally sold in the largest city in western Massachusetts until at least the end of September.

The Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday night for a six-month moratorium on recreational marijuana facilities.

City Councilor Adam Gomez, who chairs the council’s Economic Development Committee, said the moratorium gives the city time to put local regulations and zoning in place.

"We are putting hard work in to make sure we are following the guidelines from the state and to protect the residents of Springfield," Gomez said.

Under state law, pot stores can open beginning July 1st, but a majority of municipalities have imposed outright bans or temporary moratoriums, according to a recent review by the Boston Globe.