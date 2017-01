(Airs 1/19/17) The Power of Words: President Barack Obama's Inugural Address. WAMC's Alan Charotock In Conversation with Jon Alter, an award-winning author, reporter, columnist, television producer and analyst, about the speech and its implications. is the author of three New York Times bestsellers: The Center Holds: Obama and His Enemies (2013), The Promise: President Obama, Year One (2010) and The Defining Moment: FDR's Hundred Days and the Triumph of Hope (2006).