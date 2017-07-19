President Of NY DA Association Discusses Criminal Justice Reform

The new president of the District Attorneys Association of New York says the organization has concerns about possible criminal justice reforms now under consideration by the state legislature including bail, speedy trial and discovery. Oneida County District Attorney Scott McNamara tells WAMC’s Brian Shields, changes in the laws that cover discovery, the mandate that the prosecution turn over evidence and information to the defense in a timely matter, could threaten witnesses before trial.

The Association’s new president-elect is Albany County DA David Soares.