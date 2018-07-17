Principal Dancer Lauren Lovette On New York City Ballet At SPAC

The New York City Ballet is in residence at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York July 17-21.

Lauren Lovette has been a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet since 2015; jeteing from the School of American Ballet to apprentice, to corps de ballet dancer, to soloist and now, principal dancer. She’s performing the role of Juliet in “Romeo + Juliet” at SPAC on July 19, 20, and 21; and she will dance in Warren Carlyle’s tribute to Jerome Robbins’ “Something to Dance About” at SPAC’s New York City Ballet Gala. She’s also choreographed a work entitled “Not Our Fate” that will be part of SPAC’s 21st Century Choreographers program on July 19.