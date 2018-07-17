Related Program: 
The Roundtable

Principal Dancer Lauren Lovette On New York City Ballet At SPAC

By 59 minutes ago
  • Lauren Lovette in “Romeo + Juliet”
    Lauren Lovette in “Romeo + Juliet”
    Paul Kolnik


  The New York City Ballet is in residence at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York July 17-21.

Lauren Lovette has been a principal dancer with the New York City Ballet since 2015; jeteing from the School of American Ballet to apprentice, to corps de ballet dancer, to soloist and now, principal dancer. She’s performing the role of Juliet in “Romeo + Juliet” at SPAC on July 19, 20, and 21; and she will dance in Warren Carlyle’s tribute to Jerome Robbins’ “Something to Dance About” at SPAC’s New York City Ballet Gala.  She’s also choreographed a work entitled “Not Our Fate” that will be part of SPAC’s 21st Century Choreographers program on July 19.

Tags: 
nycb
new york city ballet
dance
ballet
choreographer
lauren lovette
romeo and juliet
jerome robbins
SPAC
Saratoga Springs
Saratoga Performing Arts Center
not our fate
warren carlyle
prokofiev
gala

Related Content

2018 SPAC Season Preview With Elizabeth Sobol

By Jun 14, 2018
SPAC amphitheater at night

This summer the Saratoga Performing Arts Center will present perennial favorites like The Freihofer’s Saratoga Jazz Festival, the New York City Ballet, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, and Opera Saratoga; and new series like the Out of this World Festival, SPAC @ Caffè Lena, SPAC on Stage, and Freihofer’s Live at the Jazz Bar.

SPAC President Elizabeth Sobol is here to give us an overview of what the next few months have to offer.

Bard SummerScape 2018

By Jun 29, 2018
Jack Ferver as Tinker Bell in “Peter Pan” at Bard SummerScape festival. (Credit Lauren Lancaster for The New York Times) -- and Kathleen Chalfant (credit - playwrightshorizons.org)
Lauren Lancaster for The New York Times (Peter Pan); playwrightshorizons.org (Chalfant)

The fifteenth annual Bard SummerScape festival features seven weeks of world-class opera, theater, dance, cabaret, film, and music, including the 29th annual Bard Music Festival, “Rimsky-Korsakov and His World.”

Gideon Lester, Director of Theater and Performance Programs at Bard and Artistic Director for SummerScape Dance's “Four Quartets” is here along with acclaimed actress Kathleen Chalfant, who is performing in “Four Quartets” as the narrator reading T.S. Eliot's poems.

"Four Quartets" is a World Premiere/SummerScape Commission with poetry by T. S. Eliot, choreography by Pam Tanowitz, music by Kaija Saariaho performed by The Knights, and images by Brice Marden.

We will also learn about a new production of Leonard Bernstein's Peter Pan.

Stephen Petronio Company Performs At Hudson Hall And Introduces The Petronio Residency Center

By Jul 3, 2018
Stephen Petronio Company - "Hardness 10"
www.petron.io

The Petronio Residency Center is a new dance retreat in the Catskill Mountains created by choreographer and head of the Stephen Petronio Company, Stephen Petronio. It is located on a 175-acre farm in Round Top, New York. Residencies allow artists time for creation, discussion, and critical thinking, free from the mandates and responsibilities of daily life and any specific deliverables.

Stephen Petronio Company is announcing its arrival in the Hudson Valley with a program of signature works at Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York this Friday through Sunday, July 6-8. The Company will perform three dances by Petronio, featuring the music of Nick Cave, Nico Muhly, and Rufus Wainwright, and a revival of choreographer Steve Paxton’s virtuosic Excerpt from Goldberg Variations (1986).

National Ballet Of Cuba Coming To SPAC In June

By May 24, 2018
Ballet Nacional de Cuba perform Alicia Alonso's magical "Giselle"
Carlos Quezada

National Ballet of Cuba dancers are known around the world for their exuberant flair and uniquely Cuban style. The company has embraced a tradition of romantic and classical excellence since Alicia Alonso, Fernando Alonso, and Alberto Alonso (the first professional dancer in Cuba) founded it in 1948.

National Ballet of Cuba will bring their passionate production of “Giselle” to The Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York on June 6, 7, and 8.

Octavio Roca is the author of several books including “Cuban Ballet,” with forewords by Alicia Alonso and Mikhail Baryshnikov. He has been music and dance critic for The Washington Post, The Washington Times, and the San Francisco Chronicle, as well as Associate Professor of Philosophy at Miami Dade College. Last night he presented an evening of history and conversation about National Ballet of Cuba to prep audiences for their arrival early next month.

Octavio Roca joins us along with SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol.