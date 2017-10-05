Problems With WAMC App

With recent updates to Android and iOS devices, the app has been malfunctioning. The streaming will either not load properly, or load, stream for a few minutes, and then shut off.

While some can delete, reinstall the app and solve this problem, we have received many reports of the problems persisting.

We want to give our listeners the very best experience when listening to WAMC no matter the platform or device, so we have decided to begin development on a completely new app with better streaming quality and a variety of new features. The process will take a few weeks to complete, but this app will be much better.

We appreciate your patience while this is being completed. If you are experiencing the problems above, please stream WAMC directly from your browser ( Safari, Chrome, ect.) the stream has not been effected by this app issue.