Program Recognizes Farmers' Environmental Protections

The state of Vermont is recognizing farmers who go above and beyond the minimum requirements to protect natural resources.

Republican Governor Phil Scott and state Agency of Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts  announced Thursday the launch of a pilot program to recognize the state's most environmentally friendly farmers in soil testing and monitoring.

Farmers who meet the standards in nutrient management, sediment and erosion control, soil health, greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration and pasture health will be awarded a five-year certification and a sign placed at the farm.

So far, five farmers have signed up. The state hopes 10 to 12 farmers participate in the two-year pilot program.

