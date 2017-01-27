Programming Notes: February 2017

The great WAMC fund drive begins Monday, February 6th at 6AM. Let’s work together to make this the shortest fund drive in WAMC history so we can get back to regular programming as soon as possible. Pledge online or call 1(800)323-9262! We couldn’t do it without you!

This month on The Metropolitan Opera Saturday Matinee Radio Broadcasts:

February 4th @1PM--Giuseppe Verdi’s Rigoletto

Michael Mayer’s hit production of Rigoletto places the action in a neon-bedecked Las Vegas in 1960. Stephen Costello and Joseph Calleja alternate as the womanizing Duke, Olga Peretyatko is the innocent Gilda, and Željko Lučić reprises his heartbreaking take on the tragic title role. Pier Giorgio Morandi conducts.

February 11th @1PM-- Bizet’s Carmen

French mezzo-soprano Clémentine Margaine stars as Bizet’s immortal Gypsy heroine. Tenor Marcelo Álvarez is her hapless soldier Don José, and newcomer Maria Agresta—a sensation in her debut in La Bohème last season—is the devoted Micaëla, who fights to save him. Asher Fisch, Louis Langrée, and Derrick Inouye share conducting duties.

February 18th @1PM--Vincenzo Bellini’s I Puritani

The art of bel canto will take center stage in Bellini’s lyrical jewel. The electrifying Diana Damrau is Elvira, gripped by madness and love; Javier Camarena, a sensation in his recent appearances in other bel canto works, takes on the role of her beloved and heroic Arturo; and Alexey Markov and Luca Pisaroni are the soldiers caught up in the English Civil War. Maurizio Benini conducts.

February 28th @1PM--Antonín Dvořák’s Rusalka

Kristine Opolais stars in the role that helped launch her international career, the mythical Rusalka, who sings the haunting “Song to the Moon.” Mary Zimmerman brings her wondrous theatrical imagination to Dvořák’s fairytale of love and longing, rejection and redemption. Brandon Jovanovich, Jamie Barton, Katarina Dalayman, and Eric Owens complete the all-star cast, and Mark Elder conducts.