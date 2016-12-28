Programming Notes: January 2017

There is plenty of holiday and special programming coming in January!

Sunday, January 1st:

12AM-5AM-Toast of the Nation

An NPR tradition every New Year's Eve since the 1970s, Toast of the Nation is the perfect audio complement for the occasion. It's festive jazz you can party to, all night long. Spirited, improvised, and swinging, each segment stops in a Blue Note venue throughout the country and the world!

3PM-5PM-New Year’s Day from Vienna

The Vienna Philharmonic presents its ever popular annual New Year's Day concert from the Golden Hall of the Musikverein in Vienna. You'll hear your favorite waltzes, polkas and more -- a festive way to start off the New Year.

Monday, January 2nd:

9AM-A Show for You: A Leon Russell Appreciation

Produced the day after Leon Russell's death on November 13, 2016, music host Paul Ingles plays some spectacular Leon Russell performances and reviews his career with guest contributors Steve Pendlebury, Gardner Campbell, Darren Devivo and Scott Freiman.

10AM-A Bow To prince: an Appreciation of the Artist

An hour of music and reflections by his friends and fans of music legend Prince who died April 21, 2016.

11AM- Ten from David: A David Bowie Appreciation

Paul Ingles and NPR Music's Ann Powers host a survey of the music of British musician David Bowie, who died January 10, 2016 of cancer at 69.

2PM-Capitol Steps Politics Takes a Holiday New Year’s Edition

If only the Capitol Steps had some funny material to work with in 2016…is something that will never cross your mind when listening to their Year In Review New Year’s special. All your election favorites will be there: President Elect Trump, Hillary, Bernie Sanders, Vladimir Putin…wait, what?!? Let’s not let the election divide us any further. Tune in, and let’s unite in laughter! And for goodness sake, can someone give Merrick Garland a hug?

Friday, January 20th:

10AM-4PM- Special Coverage of the Presidential Inauguration

WAMC & NPR will offer special coverage of the 2017 Presidential Inauguration Friday, January 20th from 10AM-4PM. The program will feature the swearing in of the President and Vice President, speeches, newsmaker interviews, live reports from around the Capitol and the National Mall, and analysis from NPR’s Political Team. Speeches from the Inaugural Luncheon in the Capitol as well as live reports from the Inaugural Parade will also be covered.