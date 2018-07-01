Programming Notes: July 2017

Summer is in full swing. And no, not just for baseball fans. With the New (fiscal) Year come a few announcements.

First, on Sundays, listeners can now hear Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio at 7 a.m. This comes after the producers at Marketplace decided to end Marketplace Weekend after four years. Fear not; Marketplace, Marketplace Morning Report, and Marketplace Tech aren’t going anywhere. In fact, WAMC is adding to its coverage of economics. At 10 p.m. Thursdays, listeners will have another chance to catch WNYC’s Freakonomics. Taking Marketplace Weekend’s Friday 9 p.m. slot will be On The Media.

Starting July 6th, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will return to WAMC airwaves. That morning, WAMC’s Roundtable will broadcast live from Tanglewood to celebrate the season. 

There are more ways than ever to enjoy WAMC programming. Whether it be on the radio, online, or via podcast, WAMC can be at the beach with you or at the summit of your latest Adirondack high peak. Have fun and be safe!

Summer drives, sweat, state parks and beaches, mosquitoes, long days, short nights, flowers, farmers markets, and the return of some new and classic programming. It’s an annual tradition coming back to Northeastern airwaves: live performances from Tanglewood will be coming back to WAMC this summer. Keep an eye (or ear) out for announcements in the coming weeks for specific changes to our summer lineup.

One of the most rewarding things about my job as news director at WAMC is getting to work on special events at our performing arts studio, The Linda. Over the years, we have produced well-attended political debates, forums on controversial topics in the news like fracking, immigration and the environment, and even an exclusive interview with Preet Bharara, who was then U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The 2017/2018 Metropolitan Opera season is winding down and April will be the last full month of opera broadcasts. After the final Met opera of the season on May 5th, we will return to our normal programming and Radio Deluxe will move back to the Saturday 2PM-4PM airtime.