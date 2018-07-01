Programming Notes: July 2017

Summer is in full swing. And no, not just for baseball fans. With the New (fiscal) Year come a few announcements.

First, on Sundays, listeners can now hear Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street Radio at 7 a.m. This comes after the producers at Marketplace decided to end Marketplace Weekend after four years. Fear not; Marketplace, Marketplace Morning Report, and Marketplace Tech aren’t going anywhere. In fact, WAMC is adding to its coverage of economics. At 10 p.m. Thursdays, listeners will have another chance to catch WNYC’s Freakonomics. Taking Marketplace Weekend’s Friday 9 p.m. slot will be On The Media.

Starting July 6th, the Boston Symphony Orchestra will return to WAMC airwaves. That morning, WAMC’s Roundtable will broadcast live from Tanglewood to celebrate the season.

There are more ways than ever to enjoy WAMC programming. Whether it be on the radio, online, or via podcast, WAMC can be at the beach with you or at the summit of your latest Adirondack high peak. Have fun and be safe!