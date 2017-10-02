Programming Notes: October 2017

As many of you may know, the producers of Car Talk have been winding down production of the popular program for a while now. The past few years, they have been digging deep into the vault of archived recordings to bring listeners classic editions of the show. Sadly, production of Car Talk officially came to a close on September 30th. Fret not as there will still be a “less produced” FREE podcast version of the show available at: www.cartalk.com/podcast.

Ray Magliozzi sent us the following farewell letter to share with fans:

Hello from Car Talk Plaza, I want to thank you for writing in and reaffirming your poor taste in radio programs by praising Car Talk. You can’t possibly have enjoyed Car Talk as much as my brother and I have. Over three decades, it was an unparalleled pleasure to take your calls, make your car problems slightly worse, and accidentally insert strife into your family relationships. But as Buddha teaches us, change is inevitable. That’s Vinnie Buddha, by the way. He owned the sandwich shop next to our garage, and he’d tell us that whenever he ran out of pastrami. So now change is coming to your station. It’s time for us to step aside and make room for new programs; one of which could turn out to be your next favorite show. Or it could be a disaster; one may be the next Car Talk. We will keep distributing weekly episodes of Car Talk via podcast. So if you want to spend an hour with us, at your convenience, it’s easy and free. Just go to www.cartalk. com/podcast or the NPR One app and subscribe. Or if you’re new to podcasting, ask an 11 year old to show you how to do it. You can also continue to engage with us on Facebook or on our web site (cartalk.com). We know you still have time to kill during your work day, and we want you to know we’re here for you. It’s been a tremendous honor and privilege to be able to waste an hour with you on this station every week, for all these years. We thank them and we thank you. Ray P.S. And whatever you do, don’t drive like my brother!

As Ray mentions, the departure of Car Talk provides an opportunity for change! Starting October 7th at 10 a.m. we will broadcast The New Yorker Radio Hour every Saturday. In this program, David Remnick, the editor of The New Yorker, is joined by the magazine’s award-winning writers in a weekly hour of radio that will both delight and inform. The New Yorker Radio Hour will feature a mix of profiles, storytelling, and insightful conversations about the issues that matter, plus an occasional blast of comic genius from the magazine’s legendary Shouts and Murmurs page.

The month of October brings our annual fall fund drive starting Monday, October 16th at 6 a.m. Help us to make this the shortest fund drive in WAMC history. Your continuing support allows us to keep bringing you the programming you love. Call 1(800)323-9262 or pledge online at WAMC.org. We couldn’t do it without you! Thank you!