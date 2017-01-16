Property Owners Could Be On Hook For Lake Champlain Cleanup

Vermont's state treasurer says property owners could be on the hook for $25 million a year for a water cleanup initiative.

Treasurer Beth Pearce estimates complying with state and federal regulations for cleaning up Lake Champlain and other waterways will cost $970 million over 20 years. Vermont Public Radio reports that a Sunday report from the treasurer shows that about half the money is from a per-parcel assessment from homeowners and businesses.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has mandated Vermont reduce phosphorus runoff into Lake Champlain, which pollutes the water and causes toxic algae blooms. Farmers, business owners and municipalities must find ways to reduce runoff.

Property owners would cover about half the costs under Pearce's plan. Lawmakers must approve the plan and it's likely to face resistance.

